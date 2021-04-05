Anyswap (ANY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $589,275.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $48.71 million and $589,275.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.72 or 0.00297015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00096736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.64 or 0.00780273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017369 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

