Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Federico Grossi Sells 600 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $23,385.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00.

Shares of APLS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.94. 340,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,038. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

