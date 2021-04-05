Aphria (APH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aphria (TSE:APH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 12th. Analysts expect Aphria to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Aphria (TSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.45 million.

APH stock opened at C$15.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.15. Aphria has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$24.75.

