Aphria (APHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 12th. Analysts expect Aphria to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aphria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APHA opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Aphria has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

