API3 Price Tops $8.88 (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One API3 token can now be purchased for $8.88 or 0.00015034 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $122.92 million and approximately $27.23 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 35.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.28 or 0.00298569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.02 or 0.00802865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003802 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

