APIX Market Capitalization Tops $20.77 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, APIX has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $20.77 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.74 or 0.00681021 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029097 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.