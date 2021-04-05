Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 699,870 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 165,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARI opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

