Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,344 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after acquiring an additional 789,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

