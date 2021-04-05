Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

