Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Jeffrey E. Williams Sells 133,867 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AAPL stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.90. 87,551,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,343,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.18.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
