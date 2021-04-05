Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Jeffrey E. Williams Sells 133,867 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAPL stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.90. 87,551,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,343,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

