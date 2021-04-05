Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Advisors Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 81,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,452,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 83,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 329,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after acquiring an additional 247,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.