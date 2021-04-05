Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce $2.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.42 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $550,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 392.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $14.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 million to $19.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $23.32 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.