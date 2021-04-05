Applied Fundamental Research LLC Buys New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000. Match Group accounts for approximately 7.9% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after buying an additional 1,014,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,533. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.81. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

