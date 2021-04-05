Applied Fundamental Research LLC Invests $10.33 Million in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 351,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,326,000. Heidrick & Struggles International makes up 9.8% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned about 1.81% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,247. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $711.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

