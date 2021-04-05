Applied Fundamental Research LLC Makes New Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. AMERCO makes up about 5.5% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AMERCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $618.72. 286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $249.45 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.59.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

