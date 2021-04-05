Applied Fundamental Research LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 1.1% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,820. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

