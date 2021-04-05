Applied Fundamental Research LLC Purchases New Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,000. UFP Technologies comprises 10.1% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned about 3.02% of UFP Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.79. 887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $381.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

