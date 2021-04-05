Applied Fundamental Research LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 553,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,000. Invesco accounts for about 9.2% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. 50,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

