Applied Fundamental Research LLC Takes $8.59 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 8.2% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,779. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909 in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

