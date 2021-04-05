Applied Fundamental Research LLC Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,908 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,239,000. Dycom Industries comprises about 14.5% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned about 0.63% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 233.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.32. 9,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,245. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

