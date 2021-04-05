Applied Fundamental Research LLC Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,650,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 17.8% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned approximately 0.12% of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after purchasing an additional 535,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.16. 5,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,602. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

