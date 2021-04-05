Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $5.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 114,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

