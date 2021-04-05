Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

AIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

AIT stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after purchasing an additional 259,262 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,004,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

