Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,716 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,450 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $64,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 313,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $145.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

