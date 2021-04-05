Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $141.52 on Monday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,019.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,890 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 139,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

