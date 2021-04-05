Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

APRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,877. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.