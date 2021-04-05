Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 242,712 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Aptiv worth $72,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 14.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $140.74 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.85.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

