Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. Aramark has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 365.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 360,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $1,058,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $20,396,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $6,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

