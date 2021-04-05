ARAW Hits Market Capitalization of $83,993.20 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. ARAW has a total market cap of $83,993.20 and approximately $22.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 80.8% against the dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00053115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.23 or 0.00674254 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00071947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028785 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

