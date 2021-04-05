ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ArbitrageCT has a total market cap of $61,454.60 and $5.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00054053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.54 or 0.00675910 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00073675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028880 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ARCT is a token. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.