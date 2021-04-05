ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

ARC Resources stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.71. ARC Resources has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

