ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.26

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 39375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $14,575,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 215,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 95.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,250 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

