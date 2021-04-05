Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Market Cap Tops $9.25 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001786 BTC on major exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $490,956.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052248 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,801,990 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

