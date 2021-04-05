Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $31.45. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 481 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

