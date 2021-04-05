Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $64,878.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $64,878.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ARQT stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.76. 223,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,872. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -3.01.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

