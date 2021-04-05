Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 6.5%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 5,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 258,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

A number of analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jonestrading started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -3.02.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,250 shares of company stock worth $782,149.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

