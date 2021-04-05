ArdCoin Reaches Market Cap of $19.84 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $109,610.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00674635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028439 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

