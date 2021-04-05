Argon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.84 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and $1.84 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00076876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00300179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00102555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00760657 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 111.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 54,868,299 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

