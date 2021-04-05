Arion Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Arion token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $129,391.12 and approximately $177.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00075495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00300671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00772059 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 115.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028730 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,755,523 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

