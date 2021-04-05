Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $126,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total transaction of $117,802.50.
- On Monday, February 22nd, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total transaction of $67,362.21.
- On Friday, February 19th, Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00.
- On Monday, February 1st, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $128,960.00.
NYSE:ANET traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.62. The company had a trading volume of 394,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,706. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $326.60.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.