Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $126,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total transaction of $117,802.50.

On Monday, February 22nd, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total transaction of $67,362.21.

On Friday, February 19th, Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $128,960.00.

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.62. The company had a trading volume of 394,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,706. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

