Ark Price Hits $2.69 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00004558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $344.77 million and approximately $25.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 156,435,876 coins and its circulating supply is 128,314,979 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.