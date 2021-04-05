Armistice Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 178,687 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,544,000. Target makes up about 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Target by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Target by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $200.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $201.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

