Armistice Capital LLC Buys 120,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Cerecor makes up approximately 2.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 40.23% of Cerecor worth $79,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerecor by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 247,794 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerecor by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 120,032 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerecor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerecor by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerecor by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $3.05 on Monday. Cerecor Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $271.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

