Armistice Capital LLC Buys 2,020,000 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.57% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $32,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,734 shares of company stock worth $703,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SPPI opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

