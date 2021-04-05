Armistice Capital LLC Buys 30,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 27,269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 387,794 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $57.60 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

