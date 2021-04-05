Armistice Capital LLC Buys 92,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. Central Garden & Pet makes up approximately 1.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.93% of Central Garden & Pet worth $38,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

