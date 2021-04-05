Armistice Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,333,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.46% of Aytu Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $8,365,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $21.30.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

