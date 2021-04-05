Armistice Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,399,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,723 shares during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.4% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.84% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $70,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 79,722 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.21 million, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.