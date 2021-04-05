Armistice Capital LLC Cuts Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.10% of BioNTech worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BNTX opened at $113.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of -1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average is $99.38. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

