Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,000 shares during the period. frontdoor makes up 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.77% of frontdoor worth $32,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $66,899,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $57,918,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,778,000 after buying an additional 595,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,551,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 30.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,186,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after acquiring an additional 279,546 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $55.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

